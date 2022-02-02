W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of W. P. Carey worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

