W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.15

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.15 and last traded at $87.02, with a volume of 11131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $504,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,232,000 after buying an additional 45,575 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

