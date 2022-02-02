W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $483.55.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $494.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $501.46 and a 200 day moving average of $460.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.