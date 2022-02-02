Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $959.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

