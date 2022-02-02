Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €190.00 ($213.48) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($213.48) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($180.90) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €163.36 ($183.55).

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded up €0.75 ($0.84) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €128.90 ($144.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a 1-year high of €174.75 ($196.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.63.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

