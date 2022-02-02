Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $89.95

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.95 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 13 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13.

About Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

