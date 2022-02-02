Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Tops $5.15 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Wagerr has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $37,637.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009054 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.05 or 0.00544116 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 231,524,298 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

