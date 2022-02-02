WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Trading Down 8.1%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s share price was down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 3,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 150,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

