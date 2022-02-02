Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00050922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.23 or 0.07228966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,068.31 or 1.00015959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00054509 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.