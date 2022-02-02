Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading Up 7.7%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) was up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 44,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 169,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

About Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. Its project portfolio includes Denison property, Parking Offset properties, East Range properties, Fenelon, and Beschefer. The company was founded by Risto Laamanen on June 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Lively, Canada.

