Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP lessened its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,414 shares during the period. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B comprises 0.2% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 1.23% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,124,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 57,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,375. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

