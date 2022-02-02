Warner Music Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,431 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,620% compared to the typical daily volume of 839 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Warner Music Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

WMG stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

