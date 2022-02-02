Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 31,000 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

