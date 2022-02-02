Wasatch Advisors Inc. Buys 6,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after buying an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $4,891,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 10.2% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 908.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 37,921 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

