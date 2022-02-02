Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Position in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,753 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of PaySign worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $38,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PaySign by 23.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.18. PaySign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

