Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

NYSE CI opened at $225.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.71 and its 200 day moving average is $216.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

