Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 79,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,215,006 shares.The stock last traded at $124.44 and had previously closed at $124.82.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day moving average is $129.91.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $482,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 975.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

