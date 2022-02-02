Watts Water Technologies (WTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of WTS stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.