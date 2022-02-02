Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Wavefront Technology Solutions to post earnings of C($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$131.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.52 million.

