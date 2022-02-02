Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells $292,991.60 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52.

Wayfair stock traded down $15.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.31. 2,827,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.24. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.80 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $63,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth $51,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.27.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

