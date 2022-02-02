Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller Sells 4,231 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE W traded down $15.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.80 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 195.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after buying an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after buying an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after buying an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,672,000 after acquiring an additional 163,178 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

