Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 9.1%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $147.66 and last traded at $147.74. 49,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,015,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.27.

Get Wayfair alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.43 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,273 shares of company stock valued at $23,147,042 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.