WazirX (WRX) Market Cap Achieves $297.18 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $297.18 million and approximately $26.62 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.95 or 0.07262279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.89 or 0.99790740 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00054161 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

