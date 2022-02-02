Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2022 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $46.00.

1/21/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $45.00.

1/20/2022 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

1/18/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $31.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $30.00.

1/12/2022 – DraftKings had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $27.00.

1/4/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $70.00 to $51.00.

12/23/2021 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2021 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – DraftKings is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. 1,201,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,396,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,117,655.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

