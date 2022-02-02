Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) in the last few weeks:

1/31/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($264.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($191.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €310.00 ($348.31) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/19/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($235.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($314.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €238.00 ($267.42) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/10/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €238.00 ($267.42) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/5/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($264.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Volkswagen was given a new €250.00 ($280.90) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €250.00 ($280.90) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/23/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €250.00 ($280.90) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/14/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($314.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/13/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/13/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($264.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €301.00 ($338.20) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/9/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($191.01) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/9/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €276.00 ($310.11) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/9/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($235.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €280.00 ($314.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €308.00 ($346.07) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

12/8/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €237.00 ($266.29) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/7/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/6/2021 – Volkswagen was given a new €235.00 ($264.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VOW3 stock traded up €2.00 ($2.25) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €185.32 ($208.22). The stock had a trading volume of 907,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €155.20 ($174.38) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €180.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €191.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

