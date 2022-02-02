Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,787,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,067 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.22% of Weibo worth $132,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $3,253,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 12.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Weibo by 1,006.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Weibo by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Weibo by 29.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.