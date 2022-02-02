Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 57,300 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,787,000 after buying an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,144,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,445,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,446,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,545,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

