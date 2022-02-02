Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 84,649 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) by 143.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,649 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.33% of Cartesian Growth worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

GLBL stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.