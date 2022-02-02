Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 147,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.29% of AltC Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,966,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $24,545,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,820,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,856,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter worth $7,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

