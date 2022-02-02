Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.45% of Lakeshore Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,713,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAAA opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Lakeshore Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LAAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Company Profile

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

