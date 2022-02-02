Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 200,000 HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.39% of HH&L Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in HH&L Acquisition by 1,134.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 361,956 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

HHLA opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

