Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 124.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.22% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 190,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

IMPX stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

