Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,152 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.99% of Kismet Acquisition Two worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth $87,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAII opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

