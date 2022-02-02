Weiss Asset Management LP Has $1.85 Million Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.22% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 117,590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9,693.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 275,977 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

MX opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78.

Several research firms have commented on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

