Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.56 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,509,000 after purchasing an additional 727,769 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25,639.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,801,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 338.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after acquiring an additional 58,902 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.