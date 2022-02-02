Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $1.91 Million in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.05% of KnowBe4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

In other KnowBe4 news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $167,371.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $264,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,028 shares of company stock valued at $43,256,426 in the last three months.

KNBE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. KnowBe4’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

