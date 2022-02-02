Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf by 9.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after buying an additional 372,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jamf by 68.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jamf by 1,765.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 98.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $466,416.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $36.34.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAMF shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

