Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

MLM opened at $390.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.91 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

