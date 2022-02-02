Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,725,000 after acquiring an additional 862,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

