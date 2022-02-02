Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.33% of H.I.G. Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 24.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in H.I.G. Acquisition by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIGA stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

