Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 243,880 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,880 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.71% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter worth $12,650,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $8,521,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $6,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ DNAB opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.