Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $1.93 Million Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.62% of MedTech Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $17,312,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 78.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 534,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 234,053 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 98.5% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 403,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of MedTech Acquisition by 14.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

