Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DILA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 110,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 4.88% of DILA Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

DILA stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

