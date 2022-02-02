Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.55% of GigInternational1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth $100,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth $161,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth $374,000. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GigInternational1 stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

