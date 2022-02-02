Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

EAD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 228,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,399. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $9.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 52,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,960 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 46,015 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

