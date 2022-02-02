Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0609 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
EAD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. 228,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,399. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
