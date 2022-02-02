Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.096 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,384. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

