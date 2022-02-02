West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,100 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 807,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:WFG traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.07. 360,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,401. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after buying an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,070,000 after purchasing an additional 448,538 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

