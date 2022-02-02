Western Alliance Bancorporation Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WAL. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after purchasing an additional 360,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after acquiring an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,209,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,041 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

