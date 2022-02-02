Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Up 35.1% in January

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $52,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 786.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $11.96 on Wednesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

