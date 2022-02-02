Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.32. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 5,394 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$29.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

